The Reeds Spring High School’s Wolf Pride Band brought home honors from a recent competition.
The band returned home from the Valhalla Marching Band Festival, which is held in Springfield, with several awards.
The Wolf Pride Band finished first in Class B and also earned awards for outstanding color guard, outstanding music, outstanding drum majors. Madi Irvin brought home the award for outstanding soloist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.