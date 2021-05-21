The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB is hosting the State of the State Legislative Luncheon to help provide the community with some much needed legislative information.
The special guest for the State of the State Legislative Luncheon is none other than Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
The luncheon will take place on Monday, June 7 from 11:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. at Chateau on the Lake, located at 415 St Hwy 265 in Branson.
According to the chamber’s website, following the conclusion of the 2021 Missouri Legislative Session, lawmakers provide updates on issues affecting businesses and discuss priorities for 2022.
This is an opportunity to hear firsthand how the community is being represented by elected leaders in Jefferson City and Washington, DC.
“We are honored to be hosting Governor Mike Parson as our keynote speaker for the State of the State Luncheon. In addition to hearing from Missouri’s 57th Governor, this luncheon will highlight how we advocate on behalf of the Branson/Lakes Area both locally and in Jefferson City,” said Branson/Lakes Area Chamber Vice President of Member Engagement Grant Sloan, in an email.
“As the ‘Voice of Business,’ we are always fighting for pro-business practices and making sure tourism stays top of mind with lawmakers. Our Chamber members’ investment dollars are always hard at work and we look forward to sharing our recent successes and future legislative priorities with our membership. It’s our job to ensure Branson continues growing and those who attend the State of the State Luncheon will walk away knowing they are playing a vital role in helping make that happen.”
The luncheon will be $25 for chamber members and $30 for community members to attend.
For more information contact info@bransonchamber.com; or visit bransonchamber.com.
