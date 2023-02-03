The Taneyhills Library is hosting a program for area teenagers to discover options for their future career plans.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, the first-ever Career Day for Junior High and Senior High students will take place at the library. Area students who are in 7th to 12th grade may attend this program, from 10:30 to noon in the Stanley & Elaine Ball Tech Room. The cost to attend the event is $5 and students are asked to register as space is limited.
This special event will be led by Greg Hannah, a retired teacher, who taught Career Opportunities class at Ozark High School. The program is geared to expand teenagers’ outlook on what career to pursue after graduating. It is a low-stress way to discover options and get the scoop on the myriad of career opportunities available, including some they may never have heard of.
The Taneyhills Library has expanded their programs to include many educational events in the last few years. This program is one the community has requested to focus on teens, according to Library Director Marcia Schemper-Carlock.
“The library has had an amazing response to our educational programs. When we ask attendees what else they’d like us to offer, something for teens has been a consistent recommendation,” Schemper-Carlock said. “We are so pleased that Greg Hannah agreed to teach this class. Being able to tap into his area of expertise is a unique opportunity for our future generation.”
Hannah will take the class to answer questions and concerns from the teenage attendees to help them carve out their future. The hope of the program is to help teens zero in on their talents and interests, then match those with the best career path suited for them.
This class is limited to the first 30 students who register. Schemper-Carlock suggests registering for those interested in taking advantage of this career plan opportunity.
For more information and to register visit www.taneyhillscommunitylibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.