The Hollister Schools Foundation will be hosting its Inaugural Radiothon Monday, Sept. 12 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.
The inaugural radiothon will be live on My 100.1 KOMC FM and will be hosted by Josh Grisham and Hollister School Foundation board members. It will be broadcast live from the central office of the Hollister School District. This will be the first major fundraising effort and will feature local business, faculty and teachers, parents and students.
“I am pleased to be able to utilize the reach of My 100.1 KOMC FM to help accomplish the fiscal vision of the foundation,” Hollister Schools Foundation Vice Chair and Morning Radio Personality Josh Grisham said.
“Assessing need, fulfilling obligation and erasing barriers to student success led me to serve the foundation,” Grisham added. “Seeing this come together in our first major fundraising effort is surreal and great.”
The broadcast will feature the profound impacts and emotional stories found within the school district as told by the faculty, parents, foundation members and most importantly, the students.
“I want the students to have the opportunity along with parents, to tell their story; what is positive about the Hollister School system, what needs need to be met, how can we transform kids’ lives and make things better,” Grisham said. “I’m not saying we can go out and fund a full four year education but whatever the barrier is, if we can erase that and help a kid reach their dream and make it a little bit easier for them and for mom and dad, that’s what the mission is; to erase barriers. So the more money we can raise, the more that dream can be realized through Hollister Schools Foundation and that’s what this is all about.”
Grisham said he encourages anyone who can to stop by during the radiothon to come see him.
Donations can be made in person at the Hollister Schools District Office, ON-AIR or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.