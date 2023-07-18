The city of Crane is getting a new food establishment, and this one is on wheels.
Mamaw’s Kitchen Food Truck hosted its grand opening on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, in Crane.
Co-Owner Sarah Cooper and her husband, Kristofer, started the food truck to not only do something they enjoy, but to help serve the residents of Crane.
“Kris has always enjoyed cooking and we saw an amazing opportunity to serve our community with a food truck,” Sarah told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Mamaw’s Kitchen Food Truck will feature classic grilled foods like hamburgers, cheeseburgers and more. They will also serve up their signature fries. All the food and the name is inspired by Kris’ grandmother.
“Mamaw is Kris’s grandma. She was this amazing strong willed, most loving person,” Cooper said. “She and Kris used to watch cooking shows together all the time and she would make him get in the kitchen and recreate what they saw.”
Cooper said the menu will evolve and customers can always request items to be added.
“We plan to create our menus based on popular demand of the community,” Cooper said. “We will change our menus depending on request and season.”
The food truck is currently open on weekends, but may extend hours at a later date.
“We are currently holding weekend hours. Fridays 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sundays noon to 9 p.m.,” Cooper said. “We look forward to opening up fill time through the week as well. Our phone number is 417-297-5679.”
Cooper said they hope to serve the community they love.
“We are family owned and we are honored to be serving our community,” Cooper said. “We look forward to meeting all our fellow community members. We are blessed to live in such an amazing and welcoming town.”
Mamaw’s Kitchen will be launching a website soon, according to Cooper.
“Thank you all for the support,” Cooper said. “Our customer base has been amazing and we look forward to growing within the community. We also have a square website that we will use in the near future. Mamawskitchen23.square.site”
For more information visit ‘MaMaw’s Kitchen’ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.