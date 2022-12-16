Q: What do you call a gingerbread man with a Culinary Arts degree? A: One smart cookie.
A team of students at The Keeter Center on the College of the Ozarks campus has created a gingerbread house which is modeled after the Williams Memorial Chapel.
Executive Chef Robert Stricklin provided oversight for the team of kitchen students throughout the project. Ingredients for the 6-foot-long gingerbread creation included 200 lbs. of flour, 25 lbs. of butter, 50 lbs. of powdered sugar, 64 lbs. of brown sugar, and 2 lbs. of cinnamon. Students invested 200 hours in the creation of the model chapel.
“The fact that the gingerbread chapel was student-made provides guests a beautiful reminder of the dedication and skill of College of the Ozarks students,” Stricklin said. “They collaborated on the effort and continued the tradition of building an enormous gingerbread house for the Christmas season at The Keeter Center.”
The chapel debuted last year as the featured gingerbread piece for the holiday season. Culinary Arts Major Crystal Gutierrez said the project from the previous year served as inspiration.
“We loved the chapel idea so much from last year that we decided to bring it back again,” Gutierrez said. “We took inspiration from last year’s chapel in order to improve the creation for this year.”
Senior Culinary Arts Major James Morris has worked on gingerbread projects at the Keeter Center for the last three years.
“Some students have never made a gingerbread house of this scale before,” Morris said. “So this job requires many creators and leaders who can help guide and mold the new students.”
The Keeter Center will display the model throughout the Christmas season.
While on campus, guests may visit the College of the Ozarks student industries including the Stained Glass and Candle Shop and Edwards Mill, where they can shop for last-minute Christmas gifts, including student-made stained-glass pieces, fruit spreads, baskets, candles, and the classic C of O fruitcake. Items can be ordered online and shipped anywhere across the globe gy going to store.cofo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.