Thanks to a dual credit program Reeds Spring High School students can acquire college credits while they are still in high school.
The RSHS offers 11 dual credit courses, which are approved by area colleges including Missouri State, OTC, and Southwest Baptist University.
The dual credit program helps lower the cost of the classes and hopes to give students a head start to their college requirements.
“Students have to pay to take the classes, but the costs are much lower than what you would pay at the college,” states a release from Reeds Spring School District. “This also gives students a head start when they begin their postsecondary education. For example, Missouri State offers five courses at RSHS; College American History, College World History, College Music Theory, Precalculus and Calculus.”
Currently the high school has 35 students enrolled in those (Missouri State) classes and they have saved $26,699 in tuition.
“During the first semester of this school year, 159 RSHS students enrolled in dual credit courses,” states the release. “One student already has 24 (college) credit hours, which is equivalent to a full year of college.”
OTC offers the following course:
- Biology 100
- Anatomy and Physiology
Southwest Baptist University offers four courses:
- English 110/210
- Political Science
- College Psychology
- College Sociology
Students and parents interested in dual credit courses can contact the school at 417-272-8171.
