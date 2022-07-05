A man wanted by police in three different area jurisdictions has been taken into custody following a short pursuit.
Jordan Tinker, 25, was arrested in Webster County, east of Springfield after a short pursuit by the Seymour Police Department. He faces charges in Stone County of second degree domestic assault and first degree property damage.
Tinker had been on the run from Taney, Stone, and Christian county authorities. He was wanted for almost hitting a Taney County officer, fleeing from Christian County deputies, and fleeing a Stone County traffic stop.
Law enforcement posted Tinker’s image on social media on the morning of Thursday, June 23, following an unsuccessful manhunt in the Reeds Spring Junction area.
“Thanks to everyone who called with tips and information on the location of Jordan Tinker,” the Stone County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.
