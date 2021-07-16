Thirteen local health care workers will be able to continue their education because of grants given out from the Skaggs Foundation.
The foundation announced Tuesday, July 13, $9,250 in scholarships have been given to 13 local healthcare workers. The students are both graduating seniors and graduate students furthering their education.
“Skaggs Foundation is committed to continuing to support our local healthcare workforce, those who are furthering their careers as well as those soon to be entering the field,” Skaggs Foundation President Meghan Connell said in a statement. “We are blessed to be able to provide a hand up for many of these individuals, many of whom could not otherwise afford to continue their education.”
Eligible applicants had to reside in Stone or Taney counties, or Boone County, Arkansas. They had to be an employee of Cox Medical Center Branson or the family member of a Cox employee.
The Summer 2021 Skaggs Foundation Scholarship recipients are: Alyson Morgan and Gabriel Lavoi.
The Fall 2021 Skaggs Foundation Scholarship recipients are: Laura Bower, Summer Fronterhouse, Marietta Hagan, Jill Houtchens, Collette Lavoi, Gabriel Lavoi, Alyson Morgan, Kathryn Morgan, Cadence Swank, Tenley Wilkerson and Tanner Winslow.
The Skaggs Foundation has awarded over $443,000 in scholarships since their initial awards in 2002. The funds are provided by the interest generated from two restricted scholarship endowments.
More information about the Skaggs Foundation scholarships can be found on their website, SkaggsFoundation.org.
