The 2022 municipal elections will take place on April 5. As part of our continuing effort to make voters as informed as possible before they enter the ballot box, the Branson Tri-Lakes News has sent questionnaires to alderman candidates throughout the region.
Today we will feature the responses from Branson Ward III candidates Jamie Whiteis and Ralph LeBlanc. Whiteis is the incumbent, taking his seat on the Board of Aldermen in 2020.
Below is a candidate submitted background along with their unedited answers to the same seven questions. Several of those questions are featured in our print edition; the remainder of the questions can be found on our website, bransontrilakesnews.com.
(Editor's Note: In a previous published version of this article, answers attributed to alderman Jamie Whiteis and challenger Ralph LeBlack were actually answers provided last week by Jeff Seay and Chuck Rodriguez. The article has been corrected with Alderman Whiteis' and LeBlanc's responses, and we apologize for the error.)
Background
Incumbent Jamie Whiteis is a third-generation Taney County resident who was born in Skaggs Hospital. He spent most of his youth in Ash Grove where his parents were teachers before enrolling at College of the Ozarks in 1987. After graduating, he stayed in Branson working with the Parks Department, the Shoji Tabuchi Theater, and now as General Manager/Operations Manager at Tanger Outlets.
He married wife Kristi in 1990 and they have two sons.
Challenger Ralph LeBlanc has lived in Branson for 24 years. He began a chiropractic practice in May 1998. He is married to his wife of 29 years, Cherie, and is a father of five, and grandfather of five.
What makes you the better choice for the seat than your opponent?
Whiteis: I am seeking re-election to represent Ward 3 on the Branson Board of Alderman. The Branson Board of Alderman needs stability and experience. I have no personal agenda and do not get caught up in emotional drama, but as Alderman I seek solutions. I understand city governance, abiding by city codes and ordinances when decisions are made.
My decisions are based on presented facts, the established law and City codes, and what is best for Branson and all our citizens -- and not on opinions or speculation.
Willingness to serve also makes me a strong candidate, here are some of the boards I’ve served on in Branson; Branson/Hollister Rotary, Branson Lakes Area Chamber, Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, Table Rock Village Trustees, Branson Finance Committee, OACAC Policy & Procedure Council, 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District, City Human Resources and it would be my honor to continue to serve Ward 3.
LeBlanc: Over the past year I have spent a lot of time listening to the residents of Ward III and the rest of Branson. When I decided to enter the Alderman race last year it was because many of the residents were voicing their grievances about how the then current administration, which my opponent was a part of, was running things. Decisions were being made that were contrary to what the residents of Branson wanted and the voice of the people was going unheard. I will listen to what the citizens would like to see happen in our city. I will strive to increase transparency at City Hall. I will make decisions that are in the interest of economic growth, while keeping in mind that the residents have to have equal balance in the growth equation. I will work with, and for, the people of our city.
Do you believe there is sufficient transparency in city hall and if not, what changes would you like to see made?
Whiteis: Citizens have incredible access to agendas, meetings our city ordinances and much more, both in person and online. We should always strive to improve, but transparent leadership means leading with openness and honesty. Each of our department heads at city hall exemplify transparency by sharing information and inviting open communication. They are experts in their field and do a great job.
LeBlanc: The simple answer to that question is, NO! For far too long many codes and ordinances have been put into place without community input. Mayor Milton has been pushing for increased transparency and communication at City Hall over the past year, but he needs more support. The voice of the people should be heard more often, not less, because we govern on behalf of the people, not ourselves. Additionally, the previous administration had developed a culture that has everyone fearful of losing their jobs if they speak up. I have heard that there are department heads that bring a box to work everyday because they never know if that day will be their last. I know that when people and/or systems are in survival mode there can be no expansion or growth. I will work on creating a culture at City Hall that inspires input, conversations, and debate, and eliminates the fear of losing your job for speaking up.
Other than personnel issues, what categories of business carried out by city staff do you feel does not necessarily always need to happen in public?
Whiteis: There are numerous state statutes that govern how a city does business, and therefore cities have legal counsel. Our City Attorney is aware of these laws and advises us regarding the best and legal course of action. When I took elected official training through MML (Missouri Municipal League), I was provided a 73-page booklet – Missouri Sunshine Law Open Meetings and Records Law. This booklet was provided by the Missouri Attorney General, and I keep it in my briefcase for reference. It includes 24 types of categories of business that qualify for a “closed meeting”.
LeBlanc: Real estate deals and legal proceedings should be privately handled per state statute. Outside of anything requiring privacy per statute, I believe we need to keep the public informed and involved. Community input is vitally important to the success of Branson. We have an amazing amalgamation of residents from all over the country, many have retired from large industries and many have retired from entrepreneurial careers. They have valuable knowledge and experience and I would love to tap into that resource. Providing a transparent and welcoming City Hall will motivate residents to want to give input to the board.
The city’s budget projections show a serious need for increased city revenues in the next few years. How do you suggest the city seek that additional income?
Whiteis: This should be top of mind moving forward. One thing we can act upon is Wayfair Legislation. Missouri was the last sales tax state to adopt Wayfair Legislation. Taxes on internet sales in local jurisdictions are subject to voter approval and is already being collected by the state. Branson can get our share with voter approval.
LeBlanc: Fiscal Responsibility. That's a term that is thrown around a lot, but never seems to be acted upon. I believe that with Mayor Milton leading the charge we can find a solution. We have had record levels of revenue collected over the past year, we really have a spending issue. I believe a full scale forensic audit performed by a third party auditor should give the board, the Mayor, and most importantly the residents of Branson a clear picture of exactly where revenues are and give us all a better picture of what our future financial footing may look like.
Do you feel there needs to be changes among the current city staff?
Whiteis: The role of the Board of Aldermen is to express their collective viewpoint for hiring the City Administrator, City Clerk and City Attorney. As an elected official I work to keep an open communication with our Administrator, but personnel issues should be handled by our Administrator and Department Directors. They know the skills needed and can most fairly assess their own team members. Our city employees are our greatest asset, and we should encourage them and see they have the tools they need to perform their various jobs. It is my goal that the City of Branson continues to be a desired place to work where employees are appreciated, fairly compensated, and value their important role in creating a first-class community to raise your family, grow your business, and create memories on your vacation.
LeBlanc: I do think there needs to be an Administrative Health Report done. City staff are the core of making our community run like a well oiled machine or they can make it seem like it is on life support. I believe there needs to be wholesale culture change at City Hall, and I would like to see all staff members embrace a more transparent and accountable form of governing. Changes might need to be made if people don't feel like they are a good fit, but I would hope everyone would want to embrace positive change.
The city has seen a rise in crime similar to other size cities in the state. How can the city work to curb crime?
Whiteis: Our nation has seen a rise in crime. My business is in 38 other locations across 20 states and in Canada, and I’m proud to say that the Branson location is at the bottom of the list for crime. Chief Matthews and his officers do a wonderful job. I think they are doing their part to curb crime through officer training and proactive communication with businesses. We need to adequately fund police efforts, support our officers and work with them to keep Branson safe.
LeBlanc: Public safety is an issue that many cities are facing in today's climate. Specific to Branson when it comes to first responders, police, and firefighters we have got to be on the ball with making sure that they are properly staffed, properly outfitted with the equipment they require, and properly compensated. When we have these three functioning at top tier levels, the city will not only feel safer and look safer, it will actually be a safer city to live, work and visit.
Planning and zoning has recently come into the spotlight. Is the current system of zoning effective and business friendly or do changes need to be made?
Whiteis: Again, we should always be striving to improve. Our Planning and Development Department’s “one stop shop” has been implemented under the guidance of Assistant City Administrator, John Manning. CitizenServe is part of this effort too. Most contractors I have dealt with have been pleased with how the city works with them. I have even had a couple of contractors that work all over the country say they were impressed with the ease of our system in Branson.
LeBlanc: I currently sit on the planning and zoning commission after being appointed by Mayor Milton in June, 2021. I believe there is room for improvements to the current system. As to the friendliness of doing business, this area needs some attention. Theaters and tourism have been the industries that have made Branson what it is today, and they must continue to be supported and promoted, but new business and new industry can be a shot of adrenaline for our ever changing demographics. A wise mentor of mine told me once, “If you are green you are growing and if you are ripe you are rotting.” Branson is growing and I will support and facilitate that growth by making it easy and friendly to do business here.
Closing Statements
Whiteis: I am proud of my hometown. This is where I was born. I raised my family here. I work here. I want to do my part in representing and serving the community that has done so much for me. I support our citizens – Families, Veterans, Seniors, Children. I work for financial savings for our citizens and our businesses. I support our Firefighters and Police. I support our live music shows which are a key component to our tourism success. I support economic development, both expansion by current businesses and new businesses that invest in our community. It’s time for Branson to focus on what is really important and move forward, not look backward.
LeBlanc: I chose to run for Ward III Alderman for multiple reasons, but at the very core, I want to ensure that our freedoms are respected, our liberty is protected, and our citizens can trust their city government. I want to make sure that we leave a legacy that keeps Branson a place that people want to visit because of its down-home values, beautiful landscapes and amazing entertainment. I humbly ask you to vote LeBlanc for Ward III Alderman on April 5!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.