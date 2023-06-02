The Western Taney County Fire District recently hosted a graduation ceremony for the 2023 Tri-Lakes Regional Fire Academy Firefighter 1 and 2 class.
The ceremony took place at College of the Ozarks, and featured speakers Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss, Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin, Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Mike Moore and Western Taney County Fire Department Assistant Chief Chris Bird.
Ziegenfuss, who spoke about community volunteerism, said the turnout at the graduation exceeded his expectations.
“They had a good group (of graduates) from all over, which speaks to Western Taney County’s professionalism in their school and their reach and influence in fire districts,” Ziegenfuss said.
In their training, the graduates completed roughly 400 hours of training in different areas which included live fire, ladders, forcible entry, hose loads and folds, and hose advancements.
Fire districts who had students involved in the academy included the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, Forsyth Fire Department, Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, Sparta Fire Department, Ozark Fire Protection District, Cedar Creek Fire Protection District, City of Marionville Fire Department, Ebenezer Fire Protection District and Highlandville Fire Protection District.
For more information, visit www.westerntaneyfire.com or visit their Facebook page.
