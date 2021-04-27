Tourism, and the weather, are heating up in Branson and that means it’s time to celebrate.
Branson Market Days is coming to the Branson Convention Center, located at 200 S. Sycamore St. on April 30 and May 1.
“We decided that Branson did not have anything like this. We have a juried event, which means we’re very picky on getting people to come in and out of the show and be vendors,” said Event Organizer Janna Goodwin. “We’ve traveled so many different places and seen high quality events like this and Branson is too perfect of a place to not have the same things.
“It’s a mother-daughter duo, that’s who puts the show on, so it’s my mom and I. But it’s also turned into such a family event, my kids come and help and I have nephews that come in and help.”
Branson Market Days will take place Friday, April 30, 9 a.m. till 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m. till 4 p.m.
According to their Facebook page, with over 125 booths to shop the show ‘brings in happy colors, fun treats, awesome new clothing, smell goods for when the windows are open and the sun is shining, and so much more.’
“Our tagline would be ‘a trendy craft show’. We have boutiques, hand-made, vintage, food and more,” said Goodwin. “We have local vendors, as well as vendors and shoppers that come from totally different areas of the country. We have people coming up from Mississippi, we have people who come consistently from Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and it’s just become one of those ‘you don’t want to miss it’ (events when it comes to) just getting ready for the summer, whether it’s with your clothes, or redoing your house, whatever that looks like.”
This year Branson Market Days is also celebrating their fifth birthday with fun door prizes.
“It’s our fifth birthday on May 1. Hurts Donuts will be there on Saturday,” said Goodwin. “We also have swag bags that will go to the first 25 people each day. Those are only offered at the south door. I know there are free shirts in all of those bags. We’re also giving away five $100 gift cards.”
The following is the story behind Branson Market Days, as stated on their website:
“A mother/daughter duo (Mary Engram and Janna Goodwin) who live in Branson, MO and always looking for a new boutique, vintage market, or “junk” booth to shop, but they always seem to be hours away.
When millions come to the area to spend family time in our town, we decided this is the best place to set up BRANSON MARKET DAYS! Where else can you come for an awesome show one night or ride the down hill roller coaster with the kiddos then head over to a unique and eclectic weekend event to shop small businesses in ONE location?
That’s the cool thing about Branson? It is a place for everyone-no matter the age!
Grab some girlfriends, hubby or the fam and make sure BRANSON MARKET DAYS is on the MUST DO list while in B-town {there’s only a $5 admission fee–12 & under is free}.”
Visit bransonmarketdays.com or ‘Branson Market Days’ on Facebook.
