A former state representative and Branson medical clinic operator has reported to federal prison to begin serving a more than six year term for fraud and other charges.
Tricia Derges was convicted on 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of illegal drug distribution, and two counts of lying to investigators. Derges was found to have lied to patients about “stem cell” treatments that did not contain stem cells.
“This disgraced health care professional exploited her patients, some with terminal illnesses, who came to her for medical care,” U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in March 2023 following Derges’ sentencing. “This disgraced former public official exploited her constituents as the community struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic by stealing public funds. She lied to her patients, to her community, and to federal agents. Today’s sentence holds her accountable for her fraud and deceit.”
Derges is serving her sentence in Kentucky at Federal Medical Center Lexington. The facility is a medical center, but it also has a “minimum security satellite camp.” Derges is located in the satellite camp.
The camp has 1,289 total inmates, 203 of those in the satellite camp, according to the Department of Justice.
“Derges exploited her position as an elected official and a medical professional to benefit herself financially with complete disregard, to not only her constituents, but to the oath she took as a healthcare professional to do no harm,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Kansas City Charles Dayoub said after her conviction. “She not only fraudulently received nearly $300,000 in CARES Act funds, but also deceived patients by marketing fake stem cell treatment and illegally provided drugs to clients of her clinics. Her actions were a betrayal of trust, eroding the very core of our confidence in a system we rely on and damaging the public’s trust not only in our elected officials but in our healthcare system.”
Derges’ attorney did not respond to requests for comment after the sentencing.
