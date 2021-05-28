The Branson Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place in downtown Branson.
According to the press release from the city of Branson, a robbery took place in the evening hours of May 26 near a parking garage in downtown Branson.
The victims of the robbery called the police following the incident.
According to the release, a male suspect approached the victim’s parked car, displayed a handgun and demanded the female victim’s purse. The suspect then ran for a short distance, then drove westbound in a black, foreign-made, four-door sedan.
Nobody was injured and no shots were fired, according to the release. The suspect was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, sweatpants or jeans and black shoes.
This is an active investigation and no more details are available at this time. Detectives are following up on leads relating to potential suspects and vehicles.
According to the release, while there have been no similar reports this year, the Branson Police Department is reminding the public to remain aware of their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious activity by dialing 911.
For anyone who has information related to this robbery, call the Branson Police Department’s Citizen Alert to Crime Hotline (CATCH) at 417-334-1085. Or fill out the online Crime Tip Submission at bransonmo.gov.
