The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be at the Reeds Spring High School for a blood drive next week.
The school will host a community blood drive on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the high school’s auxiliary gym.
All donors will receive a pullover jacket, while supplies last.
The CBCO encourages appointments, but walk-ins are welcome. Students 16 or under must have a consent form from their parents or guardians. The consent form can be found on the school’s website at www.rs-wolves.com.
All donations will stay local, as the CBCO is the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities. According to the CBCO, it takes around 200 donations per day to meet the transfusion needs of area patients and every blood donation can help as many as three people.
To make an appointment or for additional information visit cbco.org/donate-blood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.