The VFW Post 1667 Teacher of the Year was selected for two other honors by the VFW.
Mrs. Jennifer Carey of School of the Ozarks, was selected as the VFW Post 1667 Teacher of the Year for 2022 in December. She won the honor of VFW District Teacher of the Year and she has now been named the Missouri State VFW Department Teacher of the Year for the Middle School category.
Carey has been invited to the Department Winter Council of Administration in St Louis at the end of January to receive her award and be formally recognized.
According to Post 1667 Commander Rick Clowers, the competition is conducted annually by the VFW to select and recognize teachers at elementary, middle school and high school levels who go to extra lengths to introduce patriotism and patriotic subjects into their daily curriculum.
“Mrs. Carey was chosen as our post’s nominee based on her integration of patriotism, citizenship, appreciation for veterans, and civic responsibility into her daily curriculum, and the curriculum of School of the Ozarks,” Clowers said. “Additionally, she is a very loyal supporter of the VFW Youth Scholarship Competitions every year, and encourages her students to compose and enter essays into the Patriot’s Pen competition.”
Clowers said Carey works with the VFW and helps get students involved with veteran activities.
“Her dedication to instill in her students a sense of pride in our country, and an appreciation for the veterans who have served in the nation’s armed forces, is exemplary, and a positive influence on our students, who are our leaders of the future,” Clowers said. “She is working with the Post to plan activities involving her students, and our Post members, which will provide more educational interaction between the students and our veterans. Our country needs more educators like Mrs. Carey, and more schools like School of the Ozarks. We are extremely fortunate to have educators like Mrs. Carey.”
The Teacher of the Year program is a way VFW honors teachers who are helping to shape the nation, according to Clowers.
“Without our nation’s veterans, America wouldn’t be the great nation it is today. Our youth deserve to learn about our rich history, traditions and the role of our veterans in creating and shaping America,” Clowers said in an email. “Each year, the Veterans of Foreign Wars selects elementary, middle, and high school teachers to participate in the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher program.”
The program is open to all current certified/licensed teachers in grades K-12. Previous national winners are ineligible. Nominations can be submitted by the teacher themself, fellow teachers, supervisors, family members, parents of students or other interested individuals. The nominees should be teachers who promote civic responsibility, flag etiquette and patriotism.
For more information on the program visit www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/teacher-of-the-year.
