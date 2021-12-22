Woodland Hills Family Church was recognized by Hollister R-V School District.
According to a press release from Hollister School District, Woodland Hills Family Church was chosen as the school’s Community Spotlight recipient at the December board of education meeting.
Hollister Middle School Assistant Principal Brandon Foley said Woodland Hills stepped up and provided help for families with financial need.
“COVID put a lot of extra financial stress on many of our families and those families were in desperate need of support,” Foley said. “Care for Kids, which is a Silver Dollar City Foundation, was not receiving revenue due to the park being closed. Woodland Hills stepped up to support the foundation and our students in a time of need. Woodland Hills, with their servant hearts and unselfish love, donated the funds we needed to continue to ensure our students were clothed, fed, and that their needs were met.”
Foley said Woodland Hills continues to give and show their commitment to helping the Hollister School District.
“Our teachers and staff work tirelessly to put our students first and create a learning environment (which) fosters the growth and development of all students,” Foley said. “Woodland Hills wanted to show their gratitude for all of the hard work shown by our Hollister staff by providing every staff member with breakfast from Chick-fil-A, just to say thank you and let everyone know they’re appreciated.”
Accepting the award on behalf of Woodland Hills were Stephanie Watson and Savohna Pace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.