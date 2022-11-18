The Armstrong McDonald School of Nursing at College of the Ozarks recently ranked as the top nursing program in Missouri for 2023.
The school earned a score of 98.85 out of 100 by RegisteredNursing.org.
Nursing Program Director Janice Williams said the college is excited and honored to be recognized for the distinction.
“The success of AMSON is attributed to God’s favor, dedicated and expert faculty/staff, the compassionate and hardworking character of our students, and excellent support from clinical partners,” Williams said.
In October 2022, RegisteredNursing.org released their annual RN Programs Rankings, 2023 Edition, placing College of the Ozarks as the top nursing program in Missouri. The ranking system began in 2017 to categorize the nation’s college nursing programs based on the results of TheNational Council Licensure Examination, a post-graduation screening test which ensures nursing graduates are prepared for an entry-level nursing position. The ranking considers additional program features such as tuition cost, average program length, geographical coverage, and other measurable factors.
The C of O program has achieved outstanding results since its inception — earning consistently high scores on the NCLEX-RN exam, achieving a 100%satisfaction rate among employers, and 100%job placement for graduates, often prior to graduation.
Founded in 2006, The Armstrong McDonald School of Nursing’s goal is to provide students with effective training while pursuing their mission statement: “To present a Christ-centered, biblically-based, character-driven nursing education program, while preparing qualified individuals for a spiritual role as a professional nurse, providing service to Christ and humankind.”
Alumni consistently rate the nursing faculty as the top reason for their success. The staff engage in a one-on-one preceptorship with the students to familiarize them with a typical patient caseload, study for the NCLEX-RN exam, and prepare for post-graduation responsibilities.
For additional information about the College of the Ozarks nursing program, visithttps://www.cofo.edu/Nursing
