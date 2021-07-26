The Branson Board of Aldermen will be working through a 29-item agenda at their Tuesday, July 27, meeting, including the first reading of a measure that will ease the restrictions currently placed on liquor in the city.
A staff report on Bill 6035 states Alderman Clay Cooper requested staff bring a proposed ordinance to ease the restrictions on some city businesses when it comes to certain types of alcoholic beverage licenses. Cooper cites a “citizen business owner” who was concerned about the “additional burden” of having to operate a particular kind of business within the city to obtain a particular alcoholic beverage license.
Currently within the city of Branson, malt liquor by the drink, sale of liquor by the drink, and six-day beer and light wine licenses are restricted to a restaurant-bar, a resort, or microbrewery. Alcoholic beverages are regulated by the state, and recent changes have been made by the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which the proposed bill 6035 calls “substantive.”
The bill’s proposed revisions to Chapter 6 of the Branson City Code includes redefining part of the city’s definition of resorts; removal of the term “restaurant-bar”; and adds a new definition of restaurant. The measure also removes the city’s restrictions on sale of liquor by the drink that limits the sales to a restaurant-bar, resort, or microbrewery. It would allow any business that can qualify under state regulations to sell alcoholic beverages.
The measure to remove alcohol restrictions is Item 23 on the Board of Aldermen’s agenda.
Also on the agenda are final readings of measures to approve an agreement with the 76 Country Boulevard Community Improvement District on funding for moving electric lines and other utilities underground in the third segment area of the CID; an amendment to Chapter 18 of the Branson City Code that addresses footing and foundation permits; and approval of a contract with parent company of The Track for the sale of real estate.
The meeting will also examine the Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Audit of the city that was postponed from the last Aldermen meeting.
Presentations are scheduled on the Taney County Sewer Sales Tax and from the Chamber of Commerce’s CEO and President Jason Outman.
First reading bills include measures to approve contracts related to the 76 Country Boulevard project, wifi at Branson Lakeside RV park, and animal control agreements.
The entire agenda is available within the “agendas & minutes” section of the City of Branson website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.