The work of artist Ned Bustard is on display at College of the Ozarks, now through Nov. 14, in the Boger Art Gallery.
The exhibit, titled “Every Moment Holy,” displays written liturgies with illustrated art pieces that correlate with the liturgies.
“It is easy to acknowledge that praying, studying scriptures, and worshiping the risen Lamb can be holy things to do, but we should also understand that reading a book, cooking a meal, and performing on stage are also moments that can be holy,” said Bustard. “Every aspect of our existence is to be focused on glorifying and enjoying God.”
The collection of linocut prints centers on this view of life. One half of the show are selections from “Every Moment Holy,” two volumes of contemporary liturgies written by Douglas McKelvey and designed and illustrated by Ned Bustard. Produced by Rabbit Room Press, these liturgies and illustrated art pieces are for the ordinary events of daily life.
The other half of the show are commissions, book illustrations, and personal projects that are best viewed with the understanding that every moment is lived out under the gaze of God. The hope for the liturgies and illustrations in the “Every Moment Holy” series is that they will serve as prayers to encourage readers in practicing mindfulness of the constant presence of God and draw them toward greater recognition of the eternal echoes resounding in every moment of our lives.
Bustard is a graphic designer, children’s book illustrator, author, and printmaker. He works as an elder at Wheatland Presbyterian Church, a creative director at Square Halo Books, Inc., a curator of the Square Halo Gallery, and he serves on the board of the Association of Scholars of Christianity in the History of Art. Bustard lectures in colleges, churches, and conferences across the country.
Bustard grew up in the Philadelphia area, and during the summers, he and his family spent time on the Chesapeake Bay. He and his wife, three daughters, and one dog live in the West End of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
The Boger Art Gallery is located in the Jones Learning Center on the C of O campus, 100 Opportunity Ave, Point Lookout, MO. and is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
