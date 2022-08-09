Experience local art and family fun while helping out the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society at the first ever Technicolor Tattoos Art and Family Fun Fair on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The event, which is the brainchild and passion project of Technicolor Tattoo Studio Owners Jason and Harlee Holloway of will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Branson Event Center at the Shoppes at Branson Meadows, located at 4230 Gretna Road in Branson. It is a free event open to the public featuring family friendly fun.
“It is a chance for people to come out of the heat and meet local artists, businesses and vendors from around the area in a fun, friendly, family-oriented environment,” Harlee told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This will also give us, Technicolor Tattoo Studio, the chance to show that we offer tattoos, piercings and henna in a family friendly environment.”
Technicolor Tattoo Studio is owned and operated by the Holloways. Jason Holloway is a local tattoo artist who opened the shop six years ago and Harlee helps her husband with the running of the business while caring for their two children. Technicolor Tattoo Studio is not your typical tattoo shop, according to Harlee.
“We are a locally family owned business that has been here for six years and we wanted the opportunity to showcase our studio as an environment that the whole family can feel comfortable in,” Harlee said. “It’s a little different from a stereotypical tattoo shop, it’s bright, friendly and themed like a 50’s diner. Just like it’s a little different for a tattoo shop to throw a community event. It’s also a little known fact that we participate in other events, like doing henna tattoos for the seniors at Project Graduation for some of the area’s high schools.”
The Holloways love to give back to the community and have a special place in their hearts for the work the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society does, Harlee said.
“As a family, we have been very involved in some of the kitten/cat fosterings for the local humane society. So we partnered up with our friends over at Mochas and Meows Cat Cafe to come up with something fun and exciting for the community,” Harlee said. “It brings together the artistry of tattooing, body art and body piercing with other local artists and other local merchants. This event will give us the opportunity to give back to the community, this year all of the proceeds from the raffles will be going to help support the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society.”
Those attending the event can expect to see a lot of art by local artists, family games and kids activities.
“At this event you can expect face painting, henna, glitter and temporary tattoos, an indoor bounce house, and games. We will have paintings, marbles, jewelry and other merchandise for purchase at the various booths. You can expect some fun special guest appearances from Nintendo’s Mario, a surprise Disney princess and some furry friends,” Harlee said. “Keep your eyes peeled because there may be a few other special appearances. We are planning on hosting some area Food Trucks out in the parking lot, and there will be some snacks and drinks for sale inside. You will be able to purchase raffle tickets at the event to win prizes from some of the area attractions and shops.”
Although the event is being hosted by Technicolor Tattoo Studio, there will be no piercing or tattooing, other than temporary tattoos for children and adults, will take place during the event.
“We are excited to be throwing our very first community event and can’t wait to be more involved in our area activities. We expect a great turnout this year, but plan on it being even better next year,” Harlee said. “People will be able to book appointments for tattoos and piercings at the event, but no actual tattooing or piercing will be performed at the Event Center. All of our jewelry sold from Technicolor Tattoo Studio is a medical/implant grade Titanium.”
Booth space is still available for local vendors and artists.
“We do still have some availability for vendors or artists who are interested in showcasing their products,” Harlee said. “The best way to inquire is to send us an email to Technicolortattoobranson@gmail.com or come into the Studio at 3010 W. 76 Country Blvd. Suite 8 Wednesday through Sunday after 1 p.m.”
For more information visit the ‘Technicolor Tattoo Studio’ page on Facebook.
