The Hollister High School Theatre Department performed the hit Shrek: The Musical four times from Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30, with mostly capacity crowds.
A post from the theatre department's Facebook page congratulated the cast for a successful run.
"Congratulations to the cast of Shrek for a wonderful run," the post said. "What a big, bright, beautiful way to end the year! We are so proud of our students!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.