A Branson resident who spends most of her day surrounded by some of the furriest members of our community has been honored by the city of Branson for her efforts.
Mary Trexler, the owner and operator of Mochas and Meows Cat Cafe, was given the city’s “You’ve Been Caught” award for June for her efforts at helping the local humane society find homes for cats. The city’s monthly award is aimed to honor citizens who go “above and beyond” to make the community a better place for residents and visitors.
The cafe is a two-part business; on one side of the business is the coffee shop which has a variety of coffee related drinks along with smoothies, boba teas, and other beverages. Separated from the coffee area by plate glass windows and a double door is the other part of the business, a large room with up to 24 cats. Customers can take their drinks into the cat room and spend up to an hour with the feline companions.
The purpose of the room is to help the cats become familiar with human beings and socialize them before sending them to a forever home. Trexler and her team take applications from guests who are interested in particular cats and put the applicants through a screening process to make sure they would be a suitable home for the requested cat. (Some cats have special needs, such as they may not like a particular gender or children, or do not do well around other animals.)
Trexler also protects the cats in not allowing same day adoptions; this keeps animals from being taken home in a rush of emotion only to be brought back to the cafe or a different shelter a week later when the responsibility of pet owning proves too much for the person who adopted the cat.
“Thank you all so much,” Trexler said after receiving the honor. “For those of you unfamiliar with us, we opened about four months before the pandemic began, and we’ve been honored to place 157 cats in their forever homes since we’ve opened.”
Mochas and Meows is located at 3265 Falls Parkway Suite V in Branson and you can find out more about them at mochasandmeows.com.
