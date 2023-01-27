The Taney County Office of Environmental Services has announced it will continue its Septic Tank Pump Out Program in 2023.
This will mark the ninth year the service has been provided to qualifying Taney County property owners. The program will service a septic tank on a single-family residential property once every four years and 100% of the cost will be paid for the septic pump out. Any participating property owner will be responsible for locating their septic tank and having the service access exposed for the septic hauler.
Taney County Environmental Services Program Manager John Soutee said in 2022, 482 Taney County residents were approved to have their septic tanks pumped out through the program. Approximately 450,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater was removed from properties and transported to a publicly owned wastewater treatment facility for proper treatment. Soutee said the wastewater would have normally been released into the environment through the septic tanks disposal field.
“Unmaintained septic systems are a leading contributor to groundwater pollution and the educational component of the program works to make property owners aware of how important it is to maintain their septic systems,” Soutee said. “Not only is it better for the environment, but proper maintenance of the septic system can prolong its life span and save the property owner thousands of dollars should the septic system fail and have to be repaired or replaced.”
Soutee said the program has been instrumental in discovering pre-existing issues with property owners septic tanks which, if not discovered, would have led to system failure and possible environmental contamination. Such discoveries have saved property owners hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in repair costs that they would have incurred if these issues had been left unaddressed. Some of the issues included roots which had become established in the septic tank, septic tanks with structural issues, septic tanks where baffles had come loose from the inlet or outlet of the septic tank, and septic tanks whose disposal fields had failed causing wastewater to back up in the septic tank and home.
“The program has helped many, many people over the years,” Soutee said. “In this economy every cent counts, and without the program I’m sure many people do not have the income to pump their septic tank when the choice is to pump the septic tank or put food on the table. I had one couple who came in to get approved for their septic tank to be pumped out and was worried if they had enough money to buy gas to get back home. Tough times for sure.”
Soutee said due to high fuel prices, the program is working to consolidate pump out locations to improve efficiencies. Property owners are encouraged to talk to their neighbors and family members who live close by in order to create multiple pump outs in close proximity to each other.
In addition, the Taney County Office of Environmental Services is now asking property owners to take a photograph of their septic tank access and text the photograph to the septic hauler to make sure that it is the proper access to pump the septic tank out from. Soutee said the program has experienced some occasions where the pumping contractor has driven several miles to a property to pump out the septic tank to find the property owner had not located the proper pump out access.
Such situations have resulted in the septic tank not being able to be pumped out, and the pumping contractor expending time and fuel with no positive results. By requiring the photograph of the septic tank access, the pumping contractor can be assured that he can pump the septic tank out before they arrive on site.
According to Soutee, the program provides an excellent environment for participants to ask questions and be educated on how to properly care for and maintain their septic system.
“Each participant is encouraged to ask questions during the approval process and for those who want it, written information regarding proper septic tank maintenance is made available to them,” Soutee said. “The pumping contractor, selected through a bidding process, has been instructed to take the time necessary with each participant to answer any questions they may have regarding their septic system while they are on property pumping the septic tank.”
The program, funded through Taney County’s sewer sales tax, has been responsible for approving 3,925 septic tanks to be pumped out since its inception in 2014. Soutee said the goal is to pump 500 septic tanks per year.
Residents wishing to participate in the Pump Out Program can obtain an application from www.taneycounty.org or by contacting Program Manager John Soutee at (417) 546-7238 or john.soutee@taneycounty.gov.
