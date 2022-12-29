Indian Point residents may notice a new name on their water and sewer bill.
Foxfire Utility Company has gotten approval to sell its water and sewer assets.
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an application filed by the Foxfire, which sought Commission authority to sell its water and sewer assets to Ozark Clean Water Company.
According to a press release from the Missouri Public Service Commission, its staff found the transaction is not detrimental to the public interest and recommended approval of the transfer of assets from Foxfire to OCWC.
“The Commission finds that the proposed transfer of assets is not detrimental to the public interest,” the Commission said. “The Commission will grant the application with the conditions Staff has recommended.”
Foxfire provides water and sewer service to approximately 258 customers within the corporate limits of the Village of Indian Point in Stone County.
