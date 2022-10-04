Hollister Homecoming Pic 22

Homecoming King and Queen, Grant Jones and Neka Holmes.

 Chris Carlson

Hollister High School celebrated homecoming Friday, Sept. 30, with festivities taking place throughout the week including parades and events each day within the school district. 

Friday night’s coronation resulted in Neka Holmes and Grant Jones being named the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen.

The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with John Hagey’s American Family Insurance, won this year’s Hollister Business Community Spirit Competition; their second year in a row, winning the award. 

Hollister Homecoming Pic 21

Hollister Homecoming Pic 23

Hollister Homecoming Pic 24

Hollister Homecoming Pic 25

Hollister Homecoming Pic 26

Hollister Homecoming Pic 27

Hollister Homecoming Pic 29.jpg

Hollister Homecoming Pic 02

Hollister Homecoming Pic 10

Hollister Homecoming Pic 30.jpg

Hollister Homecoming Pic 13

Hollister Homecoming Pic 01

Hollister Homecoming Pic 32.jpg

Hollister Homecoming Pic 14

Hollister Homecoming Pic 31.jpg

Hollister Homecoming Pic 19

