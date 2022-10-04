Hollister High School celebrated homecoming Friday, Sept. 30, with festivities taking place throughout the week including parades and events each day within the school district.
Friday night’s coronation resulted in Neka Holmes and Grant Jones being named the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen.
The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with John Hagey’s American Family Insurance, won this year’s Hollister Business Community Spirit Competition; their second year in a row, winning the award.
