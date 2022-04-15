School of the Ozarks was named Grand Champion for the annual Mark Twain Conference Art Show.
S of O won the competition, which was held Thursday, March 24, on the campus of College of the Ozarks in the Hook Activities Center, with a total of 417 points. S of O students participated in the event competing against six area schools.
The other schools competing included: Bradleyville, Chadwick, Everton, Hurley, New Covenant, and Niangua. Junior High and High School students displayed artwork in 25 different categories. Schools could submit up to 60 pieces of art for the gallery show. Students were awarded first, second, and third place ribbons in each category. Honorable mentions were also awarded for select works. The scores of all the students were combined for each school.
“It is very similar to that of a track and field meet for artwork,” S of O Instructor of Art Richard Williams said. “As long as the work was created within this academic school year, it was eligible to be included in the competition.”
Schools submitted student’s individual work as well as class projects.
“For us at S of O, I use the fall semester to do group projects, working on a specific medium or technique,” Williams said. “When we come back from Christmas break, I give students the first nine to 12 weeks to work on choice projects, keeping this art competition in mind.”
S of O Junior High students took first place and S of O High School took second place.
