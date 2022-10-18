Generations Bank in Kimberling City will be hosting an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Oct. 21.
The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon cutting for Generations Bank, located at 12661 State Highway 13 in Kimberling City, at 4 p.m. The open house will begin at 3 p.m. and will end at 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
According to their website, Generations Bank is a full-service community bank with ten locations in South and Northwest Arkansas serving the communities and surrounding areas of Bentonville, Camden, East Camden, Fayetteville, Hampton, Junction City, Rogers, Siloam Springs, Van Buren, and one in Missouri serving the Kimberling City community.
Jon Harrell, Chairman of the Board, represents the fifth generation of the Harrell family to lead the bank. For 115 years, the Harrell family has served the banking needs of families and businesses alike. The bank’s name pays homage to the rich history present in the generational leadership from the Harrell family, and recognizes the generations of customers they’ve served.
For more information visit mygenerations.bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.