Jason Holloway, owner of Technicolor Tattoo Studio manned his booth at the first ever Technicolor Tattoo Art and Family Fun Fair.

The inaugural Technicolor Tattoo Art and Family Fun Fair took place on Saturday, Aug. 14. The event, which was the brainchild of Technicolor Tattoo Studio owners, hosted family friendly activities, while promoting local businesses and charities. 

Local businesses, like Branson Steel Supply, had booths showcasing their products at the fair.
Face painting and henna tattoos were just one fun thing for families to experience at the fair.
Maddy Flameling, 7, was playing with the two puppies the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society brought to the fair.
Mario was on hand for photos at the family fun fair.
Princess Jasmine was at the Arts and Family Fun Fair to take photos with attendees.
Princess Belle and Jasmine from As You Wish Character Entertainment posed with three little girls at the Technicolor Tattoo Arts and Family Fun Fair.
Technicolor Tattoos Art and Family Fun Fair had an indoor bouncy house and slide for the kids to enjoy.
The Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society brought two puppies in, who are up for adoption at the event.
Technicolor Tattoo Arts and Family Fun Fair took place on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Kids jumped and slid for joy at the bouncy house and slide.
Hayden Farrow got to pose with the Riddler.

