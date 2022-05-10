The Branson Veterans Memorial Garden is working on the final phases of the garden thanks to a grant and donations.
The garden received a $1,000 “Surprise Grant” from Home Depot, which they are using to begin a project to finalize the layout of the land in the back of the garden, according to Garden Administrator Jana Evans.
“This grant helped us to accomplish this and to begin our final phase of the garden,” Evans said. “It helped us build a fence all along the back of the property to give our garden a nice background. Now we have a place to store our compost pile and dirt and garden necessities and they will be out of sight of the visitors of the garden.”
Evans said the front of the fence will become a part of the garden for visitors to enjoy.
“In front of the fence we will have an entire new landscaped area and a pathway where folks can pass through,” Evans said. “Visitors will see many varieties of shade plants, colorful hanging baskets and a new Japanese Maple. We will have some brand new blue and pink and giant white Hydrangeas around the Jean Cantwell Courtyard area. We are hoping for other new perennials as well.”
Evans said the new area will be a special place for people to come visit and remember how blessed they are as Americans.
“This new area that you can walk through in the back near the new wall will be called the Freedom Walk...so we can all remember how blessed we are to be able to have the freedom to enjoy the garden,” Evans said. “It is all due to those who served...our precious veterans.”
Evans said the front of the garden will also be spruced up as well.
“We will be painting the white gazebo so many folks can sit and enjoy the seasons,” Evans said. “It was given (to the garden) by Ben Kinel, our late founder, in honor of his sister. It’s starting to show its age and rusting...so we will be repairing it and painting it the same color as the bronze statue of the WWII Soldiers standing near it.”
The garden will also be getting a new water feature, which was donated.
“We’ve also recently been given a 9 foot tall fountain from the funeral home in Forsyth that was closing,” Evans said. “This waterfall will be such a nice addition to the garden and will look so stately up on the hill next to the soldiers and the gazebo and the American Flag. We will be cleaning it and prepping it to be painted the same bronze color as the WWII Statue and the gazebo. This will all look magnificent from (76 Country Boulevard) when driving by.”
A nine foot walnut carved sculpture of a bald eagle with the flag draped in its talons and a cross was donated to the garden.
“The eagle statue was donated by a widow in honor of her husband, who served as a Chaplain during Vietnam,” Evans said. “We have a new bench fashioned after a US flag which was recently donated by the family of a veteran from Batesville, Mississippi along with the Batesville Lions Club.”
There will also be new flowers to add to the garden this season.
“To top it off, we are adding a row of roses which will line the garden starting near the United States flag and wind by the pathway over to the soldiers statue,” Evans said. “This is going to show all passersby that Branson loves and honors our veterans and our patriots and their families.”
The Branson’s Veterans Task Force donated a beautiful bench.
“This bench is in honor of the late Brenda Meadows, who was so active in our city for so many veterans’ causes and events,” Evans said. “It will be placed next to our new row of roses.”
The Veterans Memorial Garden is open to the public 365 days of the year at no cost. Veterans are invited to hold meetings and ceremonies there if they so desire, according to the website. Volunteers from all walks of life have given countless hours of their time to landscaping the garden site, planting, watering, weeding and providing general maintenance over the years.
For more information, to donate or to volunteer visit veteransmemorialgarden.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.