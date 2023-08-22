The Kimberling City Police Department recently added two four-legged members to their staff.
K9 Officer 910 Sig and K9 Officer 912 Zesta were officially added to the police department by Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz following the Tuesday, Aug. 8 police committee meeting. The two K9 officers were pinned and sworn in during Kimberling City Police Department’s National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
K9 Officer Sig will be partnered with K9 Handler Corporal Kregel, while K9 Office Zesta will be partnered with Corporal Boillot.
Both Boillet and Kregel have partnered with K9 officers before. Earlier this year, the Kimberling City Police Department was forced to retire K9 Officers Ginger and K9 Officer Ryker a little over a year into the Kimberling City Police Department K9 Program. The retirement was caused by the Missouri passing Amendment Three, which legalized recreational marijuana. Both Ginger and Ryker were trained to detect marijuana and could not be retrained, according to the ‘Kimberling City Police Department retires two K9 officers’ story in the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine told Branson Tri-Lakes News the police department received a grant to cover the cost of replacing the retired K9 officers.
“We were also extremely fortunate to have received the Canine Replacement Grant from the Missouri Department of Public Safety to continue our K9 Program after the passing of Amendment 3 with new trained canines,” Lemoine said.
Lemoine said the K9 officers are an asset to the community.
“We are excited to have these new K9s in the department,” Lemoine said. “They are an incredible tool and asset that will keep drugs off the streets of Kimberling City and serve as a deterrent to criminal activity.”
K9 Officers Sig and Zesta are now serving the community with their handlers.
