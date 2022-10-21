Hollister Elementary School has received a piece of its own history from Hollister Alderman David Willard.
Alderman Willard acquired an old Hollister Elementary School sign several years ago when former Superintendent Tim Taylor, along with the school board, held an auction of items left in the old elementary school building.
“I remember seeing the sign in a pile of items left in the old school,” Willard said. “I thought it was pretty cool and that I would do something with it.”
Willard said he doesn’t remember exactly how much he paid for the sign, but he thinks it was around $10 or $15.
While Willard had intentions of doing something with the sign, it found its new home in his garage. After sitting there for a number of years, Willard decided to donate the sign back to the school.
Hollister Elementary Principal Mr. Mark Waugh said the school is very excited to obtain the sign and is grateful to Willard for preserving this piece of history.
The history is what Waugh is seeking help with.
“We have been gifted with this amazing piece of Hollister School history,” Waugh said, “But we are not sure what that history is. We would love to be able to tell the story of this sign.”
Mr. Waugh and the Hollister School District are seeking information to help them tell the sign’s story and are asking anyone with information about the sign, such as who made it and what year it was placed on the old elementary school, contact them.
If you have information about the history of the sign, please contact Waugh at (417) 243-4025 or mwaugh@hollisterschools.com.
