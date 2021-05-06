A Branson man died after his car went into the water and was wedged under a private dock on Lake Taneycomo.
On Wednesday, May 5, at approximately 2 p.m. Branson Police received a 911 call regarding a vehicle that had driven into Lake Taneycomo near the 100 block of River Valley Road, according to a press release from the Branson Police Department.
According to the release, upon arriving, first responders were able to locate a vehicle in the lake, wedged under a private dock. Responders had to ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to close the Table Rock Dam flood gates to slow the water so rescue personnel could enter the water.
First responders were able to locate an elderly male victim inside the vehicle. The victim was extricated and responders initiated emergency life saving measures. The victim was transported to Cox Medical Center Branson where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.
The victim has been identified by the Taney County Coroner as David Woolery, 87, of Branson. Woolery is credited with starting the 911 emergency phone system in 1991 in Taney County and serving as the first Taney County 911 Administrator, according to the release.
While this remains an active investigation, investigators believe it was a tragic accident, according to the release.
According to the release, several agencies responded along with the Branson Police Department to assist with this incident including Branson Fire Rescue, Western Taney County Fire Rescue, Taney County Ambulance District and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
