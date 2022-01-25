A former employee with the Forsyth School District could be facing a sentence of up to four years in prison for an incident of sexual contact with a student.
According to court documents obtained by Branson Tri-Lakes News, Katelyn Hester, 26, was charged with a class E felony of sexual contact with a student. The incident occurred on or between July 1 to July 31, 2021, while Hester was an employee of Forsyth High School.
On Oct. 28, 2021, Reserve Deputy Sheriff for the Taney County Sheriff’s Office Steve Huggins received information Hester had possibly engaged in sexual intercourse with a Forsyth High School student, while she was employed in the district, according to the probable cause statement.
Huggins spoke to the student in question on Oct. 28, and the student told the officer he and Hester had sex six or seven times during the last school year.
Huggins interviewed Hester on Nov. 2, 2021.
According to the probable cause statement, Hester admitted to having sex with the student once in July in a wooded, secluded area near the Smoke Tree Hills Subdivision in Kirbyville.
The student was over the age of 18 in July and the sexual encounter appeared to be consenual.
The probable cause statement was filed by Taney County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Greenwood Anderson on Nov. 5, 2021. A warrant was issued with a bond set at $10,000 cash or surety for Hester on Nov. 18, 2021 and was served on Dec. 1, 2021. Hester posted bond.
Branson Tri-Lakes News reached out to Forsyth School District about the incident and was issued the following statement:
“Forsyth R-III Schools is committed to the health, safety and well being of our students. Any and all student safety concerns are investigated and addressed thoroughly and immediately as Board policies provide. As this is a personnel matter, the district cannot comment on the specifics of the situation; however, the individual is no longer employed at Forsyth Schools, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they complete their investigation.”
Hester appeared in court and waived a formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
A disposition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22, in front of Judge R. Tiffany Yarnell. Hester’s attorney on file is Sherri Lynn Harris of Branson.
If convicted, Hester could face imprisonment in the Missouri Department of Corrections for a term not to exceed four years, imprisonment for a special term not to exceed one year in the county jail or a fine not to exceed $10,000, or both the fine and imprisonment.
In a separate incident, Hester was charged with a citation of supplying alcohol to a minor on Sept. 24, 2021 in Forsyth, according to Case.net. The citation was filed on Nov. 15, 2021. Hester pleaded guilty of this charge in front of Judge Eric Eighmy on Dec. 1, 2021 and was sentenced to a fine of $100 plus court cost.
