A group of local veterans were honored for their service and sacrifice by Branson Bank on Monday, Oct. 24, during a special ceremony in Forsyth.
As part of their area appreciation day, Branson Bank welcomed the community to join them in recognition of their most recent Veterans of the Quarter. During the morning ceremony, four veterans were honored: Dale Higgins—US Navy, Richard Burkhalter—US Army, Lee Steveson—US Air Force and Lynn Behrends—US Navy.
Branson Bank President and CEO Bill Jones said by recognizing those veterans who live, work and contribute to the community is their way of giving back and saying thank you.
“We have always celebrated our veterans,” Jones said. “The sacrifice that not only they gave, but their family gave to provide the freedoms that we have today. It’s our way of keeping the stories alive and helping pass those on to the next generation, but really saluting those veterans, those service men and women.”
As part of the ceremony, each veteran was paired with a Branson Bank employee, who read aloud their veterans service history. Since its inception, Branson Bank has paid tribute to a total of 48 veterans, with no plans to stop anytime soon.
“The first thing is just recognizing someone that’s so worthy. Generally they don’t step forward. They’re just people of humility. But to be able to recognize them and share a little bit about their history in the military, they’re giving back to our country while they were in service and after,” Jones said. “That’s the interesting thing about these folks is they go on to serve our country and communities in other ways even after they’re out of the service. There’s that aspect of that.”
Jones added why it’s continued to remain important to him as well as the bank institution to offer the Veteran of the Quarter program.
“It’s just helping tell our communities about the sacrifices that were made to have what we have today. So many take it for granted. I can look at myself. A lot of times, I’m not as thankful as I need to be,” Jones said. “There were a lot of sacrifices for what we have here today and the freedoms that we have and the opportunity that we have. We want to keep that alive. We want that to be passed on from generation to generation. This is in our corner of the world, this is the way we help do that.”
In September of 2021, Branson Bank hosted a ceremony where they honored six of their latest Veterans of the Quarter. Due to the pandemic, the bank had been unable to host any of their public recognition events. Jones shared with the happening of their Oct. 24 ceremony, they’ve now back on track.
“We lost just a couple of years due to COVID and obviously everybody is trying to be careful during those times, but we’re thankful to be back out in the public again and celebrating. We recognized four veterans today and we are catching up,” Jones said. “In actuality we had a private ceremony at the appropriate times in the past, but today we bring them together publicly and we should be getting back on track.”
For anyone in the community looking to nominate a veteran for the Branson Bank program, Jones explained how folks can stop by any Branson Bank location, pick up a nomination form and fill it out there or print one off online, fill it out and bring it into a location for submission.
“The bank really doesn’t get involved in the selection of those veterans that are to be recognized. It’s an independent panel of veterans or you might say peer veterans that screen those. Obviously it’s a tough thing, but they end up selecting one and that gets forwarded on back to the bank. Then we recognize them throughout a ceremony in an event like this,” Jones said. “It’s a fun process. We get to learn a lot about the special nominee. Generally they don’t like it because they’re so humble. They don’t want to be recognized, but we love to hear these stories and it’s incredible.”
The ceremony also included a flag raising ceremony by the Forsyth High School JROTC and lunch provided by Fat Daddy’s BBQ, Kim’s BBQ Shack, Mountain William Pizza and Pizza Ranch. This event was free and open to the public.
“I just want to say thank you to our communities, because without the support of our communities, none of this is possible,” Jones said. “We’re very humble, very grateful as a local organization and we want to say thanks to our communities.”
For additional information about Branson Bank or the Veteran of the Quarter program, visit bransonbank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.