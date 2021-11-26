Branson United Methodist Church will host a seminar to help those dealing with grief this holiday season.
According to a press release from the Branson UMC, the two-hour seminar, Surviving the Holidays, will take place on Monday, Nov. 30, at 1:30 p.m. at the Branson United Methodist Church, located at 1208 West Highway 76 Country Boulevard.
“A person who has lost someone wants to feel the joy of the holidays as usual, but one’s world is very different because of the loss,” Grief Share Group leader Rev. Peggy Egbert said in the release.
This seminar is open to the community and is an excellent resource for those who struggle with the holidays due to the loss of a loved one or friend, according to the release.
For more information please call the church office at 417-334-3423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.