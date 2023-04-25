Purple Heart recipients are invited to a special ‘reunion’ in Branson at the beginning of May.
The Branson Veterans Task Force is hosting a Purple Heart Reunion, which will take place on Wednesday, May 3 through Friday, May 5. Recipients are invited to come to Branson and stay at Westgate Branson Woods Resort, according to the Branson Veterans Task Force. The event will feature a Meet & Greet, Clay Cooper Show, a Fishing Tournament, and Dinner/Dance.
All recipients who wish to attend can register for this event at www.bransonveterans.com/events-1/purple-heart-reunion.
For more information contact Ozarks Kirkwood at 417-335-4668.
