The Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake members honored a local bank for its support.
At the Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake May luncheon members expressed deep gratitude to Table Rock Community Bank for its long-term financial sponsorship support for various initiatives of the organization which benefit Stone and Taney County communities, according to a press release from NFTRL.
“Beginning in 2016, the bank’s CEO, Larry Hurst, offered sponsorship support for the Neighbors and Friends’ Twilight Auction event, and that level of support continues under the leadership of Dwayne Falk, the current bank’s CEO,” states the release. “Table Rock Community Bank has served as a Platinum sponsor since 2019 and thus far has contributed over $10,000 to support Neighbors and Friends’ work.”
To honor their continued support of NFTRL the bank, its current bank CEO, Mr. Falk, and its Vice-President/Loan Officer Beth Phifer were presented with a plaque. NFTRL Sponsorship co-chairs Cathy Connoley and Sue Spoley presented a plaque with an inscription acknowledging their Platinum level support of Neighbors and Friends’ fundraising since 2016. NFTRL member Ann Ferguson also participated in the presentation, according to the release.
NFTRL is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to foster friendship among its members and assist their introduction into community, social, civic and educational causes to promote charitable and humanitarian projects in the community.
For more information visit www.nftrl.org.
