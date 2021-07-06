The 11th Annual Bark for Life will give people the opportunity to honor canine caregivers and raise money to find a cure for cancer.
Bark for Life is hosted by the Allphin Veterinary Clinic, located at 10669 State Highway 76 in Branson West, on Saturday, July 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The race will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Taney and Stone Counties.
The event will be open to walk one’s own dogs, visit with pet service vendors and help fundraise for the American Cancer Society.
Participants are reminded that all dogs must be on a leash, up to date on their shots and owners must clean up after their dogs.
For more information, contact Lisa Wilfong at 417-294-5981 or at lfong52@hotmail.com, or follow the Facebook page ‘Bark For Life of Taney and Stone County.’
Look for future stories about coming events with the Relay for Life at bransontrilakesnews.com.
