 On Sunday, July 2, Fireburst Fireworks over Table Rock Lake took place in Kimberling City. The event is the annual fireworks display put on by the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce and is attended by thousands each year.

Fireburst 2023 crowds 2.jpg

Families claimed their spots on the grass to watch fireworks.
Fireburst 2023 crowds.jpg

Crowds gathered in parking lots in Kimberling City in anticipation for Fireburst 2023 to begin.

The Fireburst Fireworks were deployed from a bluff to the northeast of the Kimberling City Bridge. The fireworks could be watched by land or water. 

Hundreds of boats gathered near Kimberling City bridge on Table Rock Lake to watch Fireburst. 

Fireburst 2023 firework.jpg

Fireworks at Fireburst 2023.
Fireburst 2023 free music.jpg

Before the fireworks display at Fireburst 2023 spectators could enjoy free music.
Fireburst boats bridge.jpg

Boats filled the lake around the Kimberling City bridge before dusk to have a good spot for the 2023 Fireburst display.
Fireburst crowds Hwy 13.jpg

Crowds sitting along Highway 13 in Kimberling City for Fireburst.

The parking areas around Harter House and the Kimberling City Shopping Center were filled with spectators waiting for hours before the fireworks to claim their viewing spots and enjoy the free music. 

Fireburst duckees.jpg

Duckees had a tent set up to provide some food to the public in attendance.
Fireburst fire fighters.jpg

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District had firefighters out at the 2023 Fireburst to visit with the community.
Fireburst firework 2023 1.jpg

Fireburst 2023 lit up the skiy over Table Rock Lake near Kimberling City.
Fireburst fireworks .jpg

Fireworks lit up the sky red, white and blue at Fireburst.
Fireburst firework 2023.jpg

Fireworks lit up the skies in Kimberling City on Sunday, July 2.
Fireburst patriotic chair.jpg

Families waiting for the fireworks to start in Kimberling City during Fireburst 2023.

 

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District was on hand with two firetrucks and firefighters to visit with the crowds. The Kimberling City Police Department, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, and the Galena Police Department were all on hand to help with traffic, crowds and such. 

