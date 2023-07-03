On Sunday, July 2, Fireburst Fireworks over Table Rock Lake took place in Kimberling City. The event is the annual fireworks display put on by the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce and is attended by thousands each year.
The Fireburst Fireworks were deployed from a bluff to the northeast of the Kimberling City Bridge. The fireworks could be watched by land or water.
Hundreds of boats gathered near Kimberling City bridge on Table Rock Lake to watch Fireburst.
The parking areas around Harter House and the Kimberling City Shopping Center were filled with spectators waiting for hours before the fireworks to claim their viewing spots and enjoy the free music.
The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District was on hand with two firetrucks and firefighters to visit with the crowds. The Kimberling City Police Department, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, and the Galena Police Department were all on hand to help with traffic, crowds and such.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.