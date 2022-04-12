For the April Tuesday Talk on Tuesday, April 19, the Branson Centennial Museum is remembering the Melva tornado of 1920.
On March 11, 1920 a storm moved eastward from Kansas through Missouri releasing both heavy rainfall and hail. By the afternoon the clouds had turned to black and strong winds made it hard to stand up. The small railroad and mining town of Melva, just south of Hollister was quickly decimated by a tornado. The storm claimed the lives of 11 people before trekking off into Arkansas.
“It’s a tragic story, but one that is of significant interest to people in this area for several reasons,” Branson Centennial Museum Co-Curator Jim Babcock said. “Spring is ‘tornado season’ in the Ozarks, plus the remains of Melva can still be seen from hiking trails in the area. There are also some who believe Melva is Taney County’s most famous ghost town.”
Originally, the Branson Centennial Museum planned to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Melva tornado two years ago, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Hosted by Tammy Morton and Angle Wolf, their “102 Years Ago in Melva,” presentation will start at 12:30 p.m.
For historians Tammy Morton and Angel Wolf, the stories about Melva are personal.
“My great-great-grandparents owned the general store and post office,” Wolf said.“There were people living ordinary lives and just like that, it can change. I think the lesson anybody could take out of it is you don’t know how much time you have.”
Morton added, “We don’t want to remember the tragedy as much as we want to remember the people and all the good stories that came out of Melva.”
The Tuesday Talk series is presented free-of-charge by the Branson Centennial Museum and White River Valley Historical Society on the third Tuesday of the month from 12:30 until 1:30 PM. The Museum is located in historic Downtown Branson at 120 South Commercial Street, which is the former home of Reisch Shoes & Boots.
For more information on this presentation and future Branson Centennial Museum events visit wrvhs.org or call 417-239-1912.
