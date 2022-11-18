Taney County Auditor David Clark presented the county’s 2023 preliminary budget to the county commission on Monday, Nov. 14.
The preliminary budget document lists requested expenditures and anticipated revenues given for each department including officer, commission and other county agencies in the General County fund.
Clark said total revenues anticipated are $18,208,181 and total expenditures requested and adjusted are $19,112,240. The estimated beginning balance for general county revenue is $10 million, and anticipated ending balance will be $9,095,941.
“Keep in mind, this budget includes the emergency fund of $550,000, which is used solely for emergency purposes, and the contingency fund $500,000 which is used for unforeseen expenditures,” Clark said. “I have reviewed all of the department’s requests and have adjusted the revenues and expenditures to provide the commission with a suggested 2023 year budget document. This preliminary budget document has a healthy reserve providing over three months of operating expenses.”
Clark said the total anticipated revenues in the Law Enforcement Tax Fund are $8,280,000 and the total estimated expenditures are $7,759,165. The projected beginning balance for the fund is $6 million and anticipated ending balance will be $6,520,835. The fund includes a $2 million transfer to GCR to reimburse for a portion of expenditures from the sheriff, jail, juvenile and prosecutors departments.
“These expenditures include the last bond payment. This fund also includes a contingency fund of $1 million from foreseen expenditures. The road and bridge funds estimated beginning balance is $15,800,000. And with projected revenues of $13,626,590 and expenditures budgeted at 14,453,604,” Clark said. “The estimated ending balance will be $14,972,986. The sewer fund is estimated to begin at $13 million. This fund shows projected revenues from sales tax and interest totaling $11,100,000. The estimated expenditures of $17,965,037 will end about fund balance about $6,134,963. The expenditures include many sewer projects and the sewer pump program.”
Clark said the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund or the ARPA fund, was added in the 2022 budget and is a carryover in 2023 budget.
“This is federal money received in response to the Coronavirus pandemic,” Clark said. “At the guidance of the federal government this money will be at the Commission’s discretion for disbursement. All their funds were budgeted based on the requests made by all the departments.”
For more information go to www.taneycounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.