Reeds Spring Graduation 03
Chris Carlson

Reeds Spring High School held its graduation for 2023 seniors on Thursday, May 11 at The Mansion Theatre in Branson.

A crowded room full of family and friends of the graduates celebrated the evening with the presentation of scholarships to a handful of graduating seniors, followed by speeches given by senior speakers Rosalyn Williams and Harmony Andrews. 

Following, special recognitions were given by Superintendent Cody Hirschi, and the presentation of diplomas by Principal Isaac Sooter. 

Reeds Spring Graduation 01
Reeds Spring Graduation 02
Reeds Spring Graduation 04
Reeds Spring Graduation 05
Reeds Spring Graduation 06
Reeds Spring Graduation 07
Reeds Spring Graduation 08
Reeds Spring Graduation 09
Reeds Spring Graduation 10
Reeds Spring Graduation 11
Reeds Spring Graduation 12
Reeds Spring Graduation 13
Reeds Spring Graduation 14
Reeds Spring Graduation 15

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.