Reeds Spring High School held its graduation for 2023 seniors on Thursday, May 11 at The Mansion Theatre in Branson.
A crowded room full of family and friends of the graduates celebrated the evening with the presentation of scholarships to a handful of graduating seniors, followed by speeches given by senior speakers Rosalyn Williams and Harmony Andrews.
Following, special recognitions were given by Superintendent Cody Hirschi, and the presentation of diplomas by Principal Isaac Sooter.
