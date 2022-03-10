On April 5, voters in the Crane School District will be asked to vote on a proposed $1 million no-levy-increase bond issue.
According to the Crane School District website, if passed, the district will use the funds for the following building projects: track with lights, restrooms, concession stand and a parking lot.
On the ballot voters will see the following:
Shall the Board of Education of the Crane R-III School District, Missouri, without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, borrow money in the amount of One Million Dollars ($1,000,000) for the purpose of providing funds for the site development, construction, equipping, and furnishing of an athletic complex to include, without limitation, a new track, a concession stand, a parking lot, and restrooms; to the extent funds are available, complete other repairs and improvements to the existing facilities of the District; and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the School District is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.9900 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
A bond is an authorization for a school district to go into debt and to establish a tax rate to pay off the debt over time. The bond pays for capital projects, such as facilities and equipment, and may not be used for regular operational costs like salaries or supplies.
Crane R-III District states on its website, it is now in a position to ask for a bond without raising taxes, as a result of aggressively refinancing for better rates. Crane R-III now has the bonding capacity to take on additional debt with no tax increase.
According to the district, the difference between a no-levy increase bond issue, which is what voters will be asked to vote on in Crane and a no-tax increase is if the bond passes, the district will be able to complete the projects listed (total value: $1 million) without having to increase the district property tax levy. Should the bond fail, these projects will not be completed and the district levy will not be affected. Regardless of this bond issue, if by some rare and unanticipated occurrence Stone County significantly decreases the assessed valuation of properties within the school district, the district might be required to increase its debt service property tax levy to ensure that all financial obligations are satisfied in accordance with State law.
For more information visit www.crane.k12.mo.us.
