A new volunteer citizens committee will address the future of Ozark Mountain Christmas with a new logo design.
In a press release from the Ozark Mountain Christmas committee,
“Come Back for Ozark Mountain Christmas” campaign launched to revitalize the OMC season.
According to the release, the committee was formed with the support of Branson Mayor Larry Milton’s Official Declaration and the City of Branson Board of Aldermen Resolution stating “the entire Branson community is encouraged to support Ozark Mountain Christmas in every way they can.”
The Shepherd of the Hills Adventure Park & Outdoor Drama Tracy Gideon, who is the Chairperson for the Ozark Mountain Christmas committee said the OMC committee has created a marketing campaign focused on asking existing visitors throughout the year to “Come Back for Ozark Mountain Christmas.”
“We want to encourage everyone in Branson to invite guests all year long to Come Back for Ozark Mountain Christmas,” Gideon said.
According to the release, the centerpiece of the new marketing campaign has been updating the OMC logo. The updated OMC logo is free to use. The committee has produced window decals which are free to all businesses who want to put them up. Decals can be acquired by e-mailing Marshall Howden at Tristar615@aol.com.
“When visitors see the decals and signs we hope they’ll ask about Ozark Mountain Christmas,” Howden said. “That will open the opportunity to talk about Branson’s famous live Christmas production shows, seasonal attractions, Silver Dollar City’s An Old Time Christmas, the Adoration Parade, unique Christmas trees, the drive-thru light displays, Veterans Homecoming Week, shopping, dining – and even the New Year celebrations in Branson!”
The committee is working on getting the campaign message out to the public.
Executive Director of the Branson Show League and owner of Classic Creations and More Sue Braun said it is about encouraging the community to be a part of OMC.
“We want to encourage every business and community member to participate in making Ozark Mountain Christmas in 2022 the biggest yet,” Braun said. “We are creating a location on-line for everyone to be able to download the updated logo so they can use it on their print materials, website, and video. If you’d like access please email director@showsinbranson.com.”
The original logo was produced over 30 years ago in a format not suitable for today’s electronic printing formats, according to the release. The redesign allows printing the logo at very large sizes - including on billboards. In addition music, veterans, and gingerbread icons were added to the logo.
The OMC committee is also working on special projects including a Christmas in July campaign. The next committee meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Dutton Inn Breakfast Room. Everyone who wants to volunteer time to help make the future OMC seasons bigger and better is encouraged to attend.
