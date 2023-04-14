The American Red Cross is partnering with PEANUTS to honor April as National Volunteer Month.
According to a press release from the American Red Cross, the partnership is a reminder that it’s cool to be kind.
“April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood, platelets and plasma throughout the year. This month, the Red Cross and PEANUTS are joining forces as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind and help save lives. We rely on the kindness of volunteer donors every day to ensure blood is available when patients need it,” states the release. “As a thank-you, all who come to give (blood now until) April 23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, while supplies last.”
Also, all donors who give blood through April 30, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California. This getaway includes flights, hotel, $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide. Details are available at rcblood.org/cool.
The American Red Cross encourages people to give blood anytime of the year.
“Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long,” states the release. “People coming together to care for one another is the humanitarian spirit shared by the Red Cross community and PEANUTS. Donors are encouraged to take a page from the comic strips that have charmed generations and take care of one another by making a blood or platelet donation.”
According to the release there are two opportunities for area residents to give in Taney County during the PEANUTS t-shirt giveaway.
On Wednesday, April 19, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. the American Red Cross will be hosted for a blood drive at College of the Ozarks, located at 1 Opportunity Avenue in Point Lookout, near Hollister.
On Friday, April 21, a blood drive will be at The Bungalows, located at Branson Meadows 5351 Gretna Road. This blood drive will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
To book a time to give at either of these drives visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
As part of National Volunteer Month, The American Red Cross also wants to encourage more people to become Red Cross ambassadors and volunteers.
“Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience,” states the release. “Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals.”
For more information and to apply as an ambassador or a volunteer visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
