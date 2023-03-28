A man from Kimberling City was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, March 26, in Stone County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Timothy King, 47, of Kimberling City was traveling north on Joe Bald Park Road, two miles south of Kimberling City, when his Red 2010 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail Classic overturned off of the right side of the road and he was ejected from the motorcycle.
King was pronounced deceased at the scene by Stone Country Coroner John Cunnyngham and transported to the Stone Country Coroner’s Office. He was not wearing a safety device, according to the online crash report.
