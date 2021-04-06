A woman from Branson died in a car crash in Hollister on Monday, April 5.
At approximately 5:06 PM, Hollister Police officers responded to a crash involving a single vehicle, driven by Breanna Weaver, 28, of Branson. The crash took place on Knox Avenue, approximately 146 feet east of the intersection of East MO Highway 76, according to a press release from the Hollister Police Department.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Weaver was traveling north on Knox Avenue, in a white 1998 Ford Taurus, according to the release.
Weaver failed to negotiate a left curve on Knox Avenue. Her vehicle then jumped the curb, left the roadway, and struck a tree. Weaver was ejected from the vehicle, the release stated.
Hollister Police Officers along with Taney County Ambulance District and Western Taney County Fire Protection District personnel attempted life-saving measures on Weaver, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed that speed may have been a factor in Weaver failing to negotiate the curve, but the incident continues to be under investigation, according to the release.
Hollister Police Department is still investigating the incident and will release further information when it becomes available.
