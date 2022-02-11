Three Hollister Tigers Family, Career and Community Leaders of America members brought home medals from the Region 10 Students Taking Action with Recognition Events, also known as STAR.
The Hollister High School students brought home bronze medals from the FCCLA Region 10 STAR Events, which was held at Missouri State University. Senior Trinity Trout, senior Zoe Eubanks and junior Kaitlyn Saint each earned a bronze medal in the FCCLA Knowledge STAR Event, according to a statement from the Hollister School District.
STAR Events are competitive events in which FCCLA members compete and are recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation.
According to the FCCLA website, the organization is a Career and Technical Student Organization which functions as an integral part of the Family and Consumer Sciences education curriculum. Student members participate in competitive events, becoming involved in community service opportunities, student leadership, and attending leadership conferences, develop real-world skills, explore career pathways, and become college- and career-ready.
Hollister junior Kaitlyn Saint also made Hollister Tiger history, being elected to the Region 10 Counsel. The Officer Elections were held Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Buffalo High School. Hollister’s Kaitlyn Saint was elected as the Parliamentarian for the 2022-23 school year.
For more information on the FCCLA visit fcclainc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.