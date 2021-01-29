A Taney County woman was involved in a fatal vehicle/pedestrian crash on Jan. 27.
According to a news release from the Branson Police Department on Jan. 28, they responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Missouri 165 and Luster Drive around 6:25 p.m. on Jan. 27.
The pedestrian, who is only identified as a 78-year-old Taney County woman, succumbed to her injuries after being transported to Cox South Hospital by Taney County Ambulance District.
According to the release, the Branson Police accident reconstruction team is treating this as an ongoing investigation and police do not believe, at this time, that drugs or alcohol consumption was involved.
